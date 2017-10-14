Porus, the historical extravaganza which is all set to launch in the month of November has already started gripping the audience with its magnificent promos and the grandeur is definitely impressive!

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari, whose dream project was to create a historical and legendary show, will star famed names such as Laksh Lalwani, Rohit Purohit, Suhani Dhanki and Rati Pandey among a host of other actors. Porus will see Rohit playing the titular role.

According to the latest development, we hear that the show will be slot at 8:30 pm.

We tried contacting Rohit for a confirmation but he remained unavailable.

We all know currently know that the Kushal Tandon and Jennifer winget starrer, Beyhadh airs on that timeslot.

Does that mean that Porus will come in as a replacement to Beyhadh?