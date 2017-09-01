Only days after actor Ajay Devgn left the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as Kapil Sharma had not arrived, Sony Entertainment Channel on Thursday announced a "short break" with the comedian.

The clarification comes amidst news that the popular comedy show was being replaced with The Drama Company.

An official spokesperson from the channel said in a statement: "Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now, due to which we have mutually agreed to take a short break.

"However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery," added the spokesperson.

The grapevine was abuzz that the show may be taken off air, but a source from the channel said a lot of wrong stories were doing the rounds.

"The show is not going anywhere. It is still here and during the break, we are putting repeats at the 8.00 p.m slot," the source told IANS, adding that no fresh episodes would be shot, for now.

The official statement from the channel comes after Devgn visited the sets of the show to promote his forthcoming film Baadshaho earlier this week.

He had reportedly walked out from the sets in anger after Kapil failed to arrive for the shoot, though Devgn later clarified that he didn't leave in a huff.

Some reports said Kapil was partying till the wee hours and wasn't able to wake up on time to make it to the shoot.

However, Devgn said he didn't know the reason behind the comedian's absence from the shoot that day.

(Source IANS)