Sony TV's next to be titled Junoon A Ishq! Details inside...

Here's another breaking news from the den of Tellychakkar.com!

With our promise to deliver exclusive updates and juicy gossips from the world of television, here we're have another show in the making which will soon air on Sony TV.

Crazy Boys Production who have made shows in the likes of Uttaran, will soon launch a new narrative titled Junoon A Ishq.

The show will be a romantic one where a guy named Mahesh, who is generally outward but feels nervous around girls falls in love with Sheetal. However, Sheetal does not have the same feelings as him.

According to our sources, the male lead of Junoon A Ishq will be played by Amit Das.

Amit has previously worked in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Fear Files and has done Bollywood film titled Mom which starred Late legendary actress, Sridevi.

Keep reading this space for more updates!