Sooraj and Chakor to face a ‘tricky’ situation in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is presently witnessing the cute phase in story line wherein Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) are missing each other as they cannot see each other as per Ragini’s (Vandana Singh) orders.

With Chakor getting Sooraj a job, things seem to be falling in place for both of them.

However, soon, Sooraj will get involved in an incident wherein he will help a pregnant woman’s kid from an accident. Pleased with him, the lady will give Sooraj the task of looking after her kids.

But even before Sooraj would get introduced to the kids, they will flee out of their house which will create unrest for Sooraj.

The beauty here will be that while Sooraj will search for the kids everywhere in the village, the kids will run into the haveli and hide.

Will Sooraj be able to trace the kids without seeing Chakor? Will the village enjoy their Holi festivity? Or will Sooraj and Chakor fail in their mission of not seeing each other?

