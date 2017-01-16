Hot Downloads

Sooraj to be 'tortured' in Colors' Udann

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2017 03:17 PM

It's life of hell that the protagonist of Colors' Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada), Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) has been pushed into!!!

He's a bonded labourer now, and has to obey and go through all the humiliations at the hands of his father Kamal (Sai Ballal).

And for Kamal, it’s ‘torture' time.....

As per sources, "Sooraj will be thrown into the cow shed to live life amidst the cows. Without water and food, Sooraj will be in a dire state."

For Chakor (Meera Deosthale), it will be even more sorrowful as she would not be allowed to give Sooraj any kind of comfort either by giving him food or by talking to him."

Seeing Sooraj in a miserable condition, Chakor will plead to Kamal to help Sooraj.

Will Chakor be able to help Sooraj?

We buzzed Meera but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.

