Sooraj to realize his love for Chakor in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will now get into the much-anticpated phase of the story line wherein Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will finally realize his love for Chakor (Meera Deosthale).

Yes, this Holi will certainly bring the love birds closer!!

So how will Sooraj realize that he loves Chakor?

It’s always accepted that within a child lies all the innocence. And it will be in the form of a game with a child that Sooraj will realize his love.

As per sources, “Little girl Pakhi will play a game with Sooraj to make him realize that he loves Chakor. She will say that Sooraj will have to come up with whatever is in his mind when she would say a word. This way, Pakhi and Sooraj will start playing the game wherein Sooraj will answer to all of that Pakhi would mention. However, at one point of time, Pakhi will say the word ‘love’ and Sooraj in a fraction of a second will come up with the answer ‘Chakor’.”

Wow!! With Sooraj following his heart, how will the love story pan out now?

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space for more updates.