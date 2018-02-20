Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sooraj to shoot Chakor in Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2018 07:15 PM

Mumbai: Imli (Vishi Pandya) has been trying to convince Ranvijay that Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) is loyal to her and is not influenced by Chakor in Colors’ Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions). While she has tried the same time and again, Imli will yet again try to prove the same, however, this time, by putting Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) life at stake.

While Sooraj and Chakor are secretly happy for Sooraj’s memory has returned, they have planned to prep up in the upcoming election campaign so that, Chakor can win.

While Imli still believes that there is no scope that Sooraj will get his memory back and trusts his honesty towards her as a slave, Imli will pay heed to Ranvijay’s consistent warnings about Sooraj betraying her. Imli will then put his loyalty to test once again where she will order Sooraj to shoot Chakor.

Having no go, Sooraj will hold Chakor at gunpoint.

What do think about Udann, Meera Deosthale?

A source informs, “Chakor will be shocked by his behaviour but Sooraj will be forced to play along Imli. He will even fire the gun at her only to find that the gun does not have bullets. Seeking the chance, a scared Chakor will run for her life and just so that Imli is convinced, Sooraj will follow Chakor to murder her.”

Tags > Vishi Pandya, Colors tv, Udann, Vijayendra Kumeria, Guruodev Bhalla Productions, Meera Deosthale,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special screening of Welcome to New York

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days