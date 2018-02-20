Sooraj to shoot Chakor in Udann

Mumbai: Imli (Vishi Pandya) has been trying to convince Ranvijay that Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) is loyal to her and is not influenced by Chakor in Colors’ Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions). While she has tried the same time and again, Imli will yet again try to prove the same, however, this time, by putting Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) life at stake.

While Sooraj and Chakor are secretly happy for Sooraj’s memory has returned, they have planned to prep up in the upcoming election campaign so that, Chakor can win.

While Imli still believes that there is no scope that Sooraj will get his memory back and trusts his honesty towards her as a slave, Imli will pay heed to Ranvijay’s consistent warnings about Sooraj betraying her. Imli will then put his loyalty to test once again where she will order Sooraj to shoot Chakor.

Having no go, Sooraj will hold Chakor at gunpoint.

A source informs, “Chakor will be shocked by his behaviour but Sooraj will be forced to play along Imli. He will even fire the gun at her only to find that the gun does not have bullets. Seeking the chance, a scared Chakor will run for her life and just so that Imli is convinced, Sooraj will follow Chakor to murder her.”