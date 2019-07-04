News

Sooraj Thapar roped in for Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Jul 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is bringing a new fiction show titled Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein produced by Qissago Telefilms. It will star Mudit Nayyar, Simran Pareenja and Bengali actress Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a beautiful love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (Mudit).

The latest we have heard that, talented actor, Sooraj Thapar who is a well-known name in the TV industry, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Tushar will play Simran’s father in the show.

We could not get through Sooraj for a comment.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about the launch date and time slot of the show (Read here: Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein gets launch date; programming changes on Sony TV)

