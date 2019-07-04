Sooraj Thapar roped in for Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is bringing a new fiction show titled Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein produced by Qissago Telefilms. It will star Mudit Nayyar, Simran Pareenja and Bengali actress Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a beautiful love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (Mudit).

The latest we have heard that, talented actor, Sooraj Thapar who is a well-known name in the TV industry, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Tushar will play Simran’s father in the show.

We could not get through Sooraj for a comment.

