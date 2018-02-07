Sooraj vows to kill Chakor in Udann!

Mumbai: We have already seen how the antagonist Imli (Vidhi Pandya) is sure that Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will never betray her and that Chakor (Meera Deosthale) is leaving no stone unturned to woo her man. Also, we all are aware that Sooraj has lost his memory in Colors’ Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).

To befriend Sooraj and win him over once again, Chakor put a suicide drama post which the man agreed to become friends. However, in the upcoming episodes, Imli will make this worse yet again for Chakor.

She will convince Sooraj and restore a belief that Chakor murdered his father, Kamal Narayan (Sai Ballal). A furious Sooraj will then decide to avenge Kamal Narayan by killing Chakor!e

What Do you think about TV Udann and Meera Deosthale?

How will things turn in favour of Chakor? Let’s wait and watch!