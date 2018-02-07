Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sooraj vows to kill Chakor in Udann!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 10:01 AM

Mumbai: We have already seen how the antagonist Imli (Vidhi Pandya) is sure that Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will never betray her and that Chakor (Meera Deosthale) is leaving no stone unturned to woo her man. Also, we all are aware that Sooraj has lost his memory in Colors’ Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions).

To befriend Sooraj and win him over once again, Chakor put a suicide drama post which the man agreed to become friends. However, in the upcoming episodes, Imli will make this worse yet again for Chakor.

She will convince Sooraj and restore a belief that Chakor murdered his father, Kamal Narayan (Sai Ballal). A furious Sooraj will then decide to avenge Kamal Narayan by killing Chakor!e

What Do you think about TV Udann and Meera Deosthale?

How will things turn in favour of Chakor? Let’s wait and watch!

Tags > Colors tv, Udann, Vidhi Pandya, Gurudev Bhalla Productions, Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale, Sai Ballal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's...

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's royal wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days