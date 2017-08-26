Soumi Chakraborty, who played the female lead role in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo, is all set to enter Zee Bangla's Radha with a bang!

The actress, who so far has played positive roles, will play a negative role in the daily and her character will take the drama a notch higher.

According to a source, in the daily, the name of her character would be Bina. She will have a crush on Krish (Ravi Shaw). Bina would be jealous that Radha (Amila Sadhukhan) even after being bulky has a husband like Krish. So, she will plan to separate Krish and Radha.

Any guesses about her evil plan?

Well, Bina will marry Krish’s brother and enter the house so that she can create troubles in their (Krish and Radha) paradise.

When we contacted Soumi she confirmed it with us and said, “I have never played a negative role before so it’s a challenge for me.”

Good luck, Soumi!

Her entry will be shown tomorrow.

Earlier, Soumi was also seen in dailies like Ek Masher Golpo and Agnijal.

