Soumya and Harman to go on a date in Shakti

11 Apr 2018 04:30 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ daily drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is unfolding some major twists in its ongoing episodes.

TellyChakkar had already updated its readers about the coming track about Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Jasleen’s (Amrita Prakash) wedding after Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) will fail to accomplish the challenges given by Harman.

We hear that the coming episodes of the series have a lot more drama in store.

Our source informs us that while Soumya is faking to have moved on in life without Harman and is busy preparing for his wedding with Jasleen, she is heartbroken and is still attempting to win Harman’s love.

(Also Read: Harman to marry Jasleen in Colors’ Shakti)

In the coming episodes of the series, Soumya and Harman will go on a surprise date where she will try to confess her love to Harman with a song and apologize for all her mistakes as well. The duo will dance together on their date.

Will Soumya’s effort melt Harman’s heart?

What do you think about Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

