Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has always been keeping the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns.

The loyal viewers are well aware of the love and concern that Harman (Vivian Dsena) has for Soumya (Rubina Dilaik). His fear of Soumya’s truth of being a kinner getting revealed has already created a lot of misunderstandings between the couple.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to witness a heartbreaking moment!!!

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the series, Soumya will decide to leave Harman. Harman too will support Soumya’s decision to leave him while Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) will try to mend things between them but in vain. Harman and Soumya will be living separately.”

Aww!!! This surely will be a heartbreaking moment for the viewers to witness.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

