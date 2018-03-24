Soumya to attempt suicide in Colors’ Shakti

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) never fails to surprise the viewers with exciting twists and turns.

Recently, the viewers had witnessed the entry of Amrita Prakash as Jasleen, Harman’s (Vivian Dsena) childhood friend. Her entry will eventually bring new twists in the lives of Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman.

Meanwhile, the viewers will soon be witnessing Soumya attempting suicide in the coming episodes.

Shocked? Well, hold your breath as it’s just a suicide drama. Read on to know the details –

Our source informs us that Harman will take Soumya and Jasleen for sightseeing. The trio will have a good time but then a tragedy will follow. Soumya will attempt suicide by jumping into the river.

Any guesses why she will take this step?

What do you think of Shakti-Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki?

Well, because Soumya wants to win Harman’s love and make him realize that he still loves her.

Will Harman save Soumya’s life? Will Soumya succeed in her motive? Well, that would be an interesting watch for sure.