Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Soumya to attempt suicide in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2018 02:31 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) never fails to surprise the viewers with exciting twists and turns.

Recently, the viewers had witnessed the entry of Amrita Prakash as Jasleen, Harman’s (Vivian Dsena) childhood friend. Her entry will eventually bring new twists in the lives of Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman.

Meanwhile, the viewers will soon be witnessing Soumya attempting suicide in the coming episodes.

Shocked? Well, hold your breath as it’s just a suicide drama. Read on to know the details –

Our source informs us that Harman will take Soumya and Jasleen for sightseeing. The trio will have a good time but then a tragedy will follow. Soumya will attempt suicide by jumping into the river.

Any guesses why she will take this step?

What do you think of Shakti-Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki?

Well, because Soumya wants to win Harman’s love and make him realize that he still loves her.

Will Harman save Soumya’s life? Will Soumya succeed in her motive? Well, that would be an interesting watch for sure.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Shakti, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Rubina Dilaik,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days