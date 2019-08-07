News

Soumya bears Vedant's torture for Harman in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 09:35 AM

MUMBAI: Colors' daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is seeing a crucial track where Soumya is trapped in Vedant's marital relationship.

Vedant is trying every possible effort to separate Harman and Soumya.

Meanwhile, Soumya is not letting him succeed.

Harman has become an alcoholic after Soumya married Vedant.

Thus, Soumya decides to leave home to stop Harman from drinking,

Vedant breaks glass bottles in Soumya's way and compels her to walk on the pieces if she wants to meet Harman.

Soumya does as told and leaves to meet Harman with an injured foot.

Vedant is shocked to see that Soumya tolerated this pain for Harman.

Let's see how Vedant makes his exit from the couple's life.

