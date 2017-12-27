Hot Downloads

Tv News
Soumya to make Preeto's birthday special in Shakti!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 04:25 PM

Colors drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has kept the audience glued to the TV screens with its drama around Mohini (Ssara Khan), Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) and Preeto (Kamya Punjabi).

While Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) is trying to bridge the differences and keep the family together, Harman (Vivian Dsena) is keen on living his own life. Also, Raavi (Garima Jain) has come to face with her husband Balwinder’s (Rishikesh Ingley) truth and the drama just keeps on building up.

In the upcoming episodes, the drama will turn lighten with Soumya planning to surprise Preeto on her birthday.

Soumya will plan to celebrate Preeto’s birthday at Guru Maa’s (Kishori Shahane) place and there will be some happy moments between them.

A source form the set informs, “After seeing Soumya’s unconditional support, Preeto will finally accept her as a daughter-in-law. Guru Maa will also be delighted to know that Preeto is open to celebrating her birthday with the kinners.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for all the latest happenings in Tellydom.





Tags > Colors tv, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Ssara Khan, Sudesh Berry, Kamya Punjabi, Rubina Dilaik, Garima Jain, Rishikesh Ingley, Kishori Shahane,

