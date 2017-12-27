Soumya to make Preeto’s birthday special in Shakti!

Colors drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has kept the audience glued to the TV screens with its drama around Mohini (Ssara Khan), Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) and Preeto (Kamya Punjabi).



While Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) is trying to bridge the differences and keep the family together, Harman (Vivian Dsena) is keen on living his own life. Also, Raavi (Garima Jain) has come to face with her husband Balwinder’s (Rishikesh Ingley) truth and the drama just keeps on building up.



In the upcoming episodes, the drama will turn lighten with Soumya planning to surprise Preeto on her birthday.



Soumya will plan to celebrate Preeto’s birthday at Guru Maa’s (Kishori Shahane) place and there will be some happy moments between them.



A source form the set informs, “After seeing Soumya’s unconditional support, Preeto will finally accept her as a daughter-in-law. Guru Maa will also be delighted to know that Preeto is open to celebrating her birthday with the kinners.”



