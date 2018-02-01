Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Soumya & Preeto’s bond to grow stronger in Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2018 02:07 PM

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: We recently reported about how Maharani will be killed following an exposure drama where Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) will uncover Mohini’s (Ssara Khan) hypocrite nature and evil motives in Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

The upcoming episodes will now engage the audience a little more on the saas-bahu bond where Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) will be encouraging Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) to socialise.

The upcoming episodes will show the two of them attending a haldi ceremony, where women will be seen rejoicing in the ritual of applying turmeric paste on the to-be bride. While Preeto will follow the ritual, Soumya will have reservations about applying turmeric on the bride. On being questioned, Soumya will inform her that she is a ‘kinner’ and the moral code does not permit her to do this. 

Preeto will then hold Soumya’s hand and will assure her that she completely deserves to do everything a married woman is entitled to as she is a daughter-in-law more than being a ‘kinner’.

what do you think about Rubina Dilaik?

While this is just a sequence highlighting a strong relationship, we are sure Soumya is struggling dealing with her identity. To know what destiny has in store for the lady next, keep reading Tellychakkar.com!

Tags > Colors tv, Sudesh Berry, Kamya Punjabi, Rubina Dilaik, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Richa Chadha-Shibani Kashyap at the launch of...

Richa Chadha-Shibani Kashyap at the launch of their music video
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days