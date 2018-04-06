Home > Tv > Tv News
Soumya to turn wedding planner for Harman and Jasleen in Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2018 04:57 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ popular drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) now gears up to unfold some major drama in its coming episodes.

TellyChakkar had already updated its readers about its coming episodes that after Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) will fail to fulfill the challenges given by Harman (Vivian Dsena), he will announce his marriage with Jasleen (Amrita Prakash).

Soumya will be heartbroken with Harman’s decision but she will decide to move on in her life.

What do you think about Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the series, Soumya will turn Harman’s wedding planner. She will take full responsibility of Harman’s marriage with Jasleen just for the sake of Harman’s happiness whom she loved from all her heart.

Will this marriage happen? How will Soumya manage to stay strong at that moment?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

 

