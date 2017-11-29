Soumya vows to unite Harman and Preeto in Shakti

Colors’ Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has kept the viewers in high spirits with its drama revolving around Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) being hell bent on getting her son, Harman (Vivian Dsena) home and separating him from Soumya (Rubina).

Preeto suddenly going missing and coming face to face with Soumya was quite a dramatic scene where Harman was disappointed with the former for putting up a show to bring him back home.

In the upcoming episodes, Preeto will apologise to Harman for her acts and will beg for another chance.

On seeing this, Soumya will try to reason it out with Harman however; the latter will ask her to stay out of the matter.

An actor on the condition of anonymity said, “Harman will spot a poor man playing the dhol and begging for money. With the on-lookers giving him no heed, Harman will decide to help the man. When Soumya will probe him on why can’t he be there for Preeto if he can offer help to a stranger, Harman will go on to call Preeto a lair, cheater and an evil-minded person. Soumya will hold her ground and will vow to unite the mother and son.”

Will Soumya succeed? Only time will tell!