Soumya wishes to have Aditya back, leaving Shanno worried in Shakti

Mumbai: Happiness has knocked doors for Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) in Colors’ daily drama Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

After Mohini (Sara Khan) was exposed and thrown out of the house, all is going well in the lives of Harman and Soumya.

We hear that the viewers will get to witness some happy moments between Harman and Soumya in the coming episodes. Harman and Soumya will now plan to complete their family.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Soumya will express her wish to have Aditya (the little baby) back in her life. Harman will agree to Soumya and assure her that he will put in all efforts to find Aditya.

While everyone will be happy and hopeful for Aditya’s return, Shanno will pretend to be happy as she will fear that Aditya’s return will spoil the future of her kids. She would want her kids to get the share in the property.

