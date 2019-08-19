Soumya witnesses Harman's second wife Mahi's godbharai ritual in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: In prime-time TV serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Harman and Soumya's lives are becoming more complicated because to Vedant and Mahi.



Vedant has forcefully married Soumya, and Preeto and Harak Singh get Harman forcefully married to Mahi.



The couple's love life is facing a challenging time.



Adding a new twist in the tale, the Singh family announces Mahi's godbharai ritual, where Soumya is also invited.



Soumya performs Mahi's godbharai ritual, as she wants Harman to move on in his life.



Although Soumya is shattered and broken inside, she happily performs the ritual and blesses Mahir and Harman's marital relationship.



While the couple's love seems to be meeting with a tragic end, it will be interesting to see if they manage to handle this situation.