News

Sourabh Raaj Jain praises Sony TV’s Yeh Dinon Ki Baat Hai

10 Jan 2018 05:09 PM

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai that airs on Sony TV, is already winning hearts.

A cute love story from the 90s that has all the elements of a simple and innocent love story, leaves no stones unturned to make all of us nostalgic.

The show with a different concept and storyline is winning appreciations from not only the viewers but also from the television fraternity.

T-town’s handsome hunk Sourabh Raaj Jain who is currently enthralling the audience as lord Mahadev in Colors’ mythological drama Mahakali has all good things to say about Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Sourabh recently took Twitter to share some words of appreciation for the daily series. Have a look at his tweet –

Do you guys agree with Sourabh? Drop in your comments below.

