Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Sourav Ganguly!

Well, the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla's Rannaghar will soon see the star in the forthcoming episode of the show in conversation with the host, Sudipa Chatterjee.

Yes, you read it right.

The former Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian national team will grace the coming episode of the cookery show wherein he will be seen talking about his favourite fish and many other interesting things.

So, gear up for the show. The particular episode will be aired on 10th August.

