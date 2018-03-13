Spandan Chaturvedi not part of 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

Mumbai: Child artiste Spandan Chaturvedi will not be seen on TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala due to date issues.

She has been replaced by debutant Myra Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Amaira on the Star Plus show.

According to a statement issued by the channel, Spandan was approached to play the role but she could not take it up due to date issues.

"It's my first time on television and I'm really excited to play this role," Myra said.

"My role is that of an upper class child and has grey shades to it," she added.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which will beam from 19 March, tells the story of a seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs. Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

(Source: IANS)