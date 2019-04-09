‘SPARKS FLEW’ when Parth Samthaan met ‘HER’

MUMBAI: Scarlett M Rose has created a storm on social media with her sultry snaps on Instagram. The Splitsvilla 7 winner is a stunner, especially when she poses in front of the camera. Most of her friends and colleagues have taken a leap in their careers and are successful, particularly Parth Samthaan, who is now making heads turn as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.



He was earlier most loved by the youth in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he shared a great friendship with Scarlett. Reminiscing about their bond, Scarlett posted a picture of them that dates back a year and mentioned that it is always a fun time when ‘Parthu’ is around. Parth too reposted the picture, and by the looks of it, they cracked up on a very funny situation or discussion back then.



Cheers to the great friendship Parth and Scarlett share!