News

‘SPARKS FLEW’ when Parth Samthaan met ‘HER’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 07:45 PM
MUMBAI: Scarlett M Rose has created a storm on social media with her sultry snaps on Instagram. The Splitsvilla 7 winner is a stunner, especially when she poses in front of the camera. Most of her friends and colleagues have taken a leap in their careers and are successful, particularly Parth Samthaan, who is now making heads turn as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.

He was earlier most loved by the youth in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he shared a great friendship with Scarlett. Reminiscing about their bond, Scarlett posted a picture of them that dates back a year and mentioned that it is always a fun time when ‘Parthu’ is around. Parth too reposted the picture, and by the looks of it, they cracked up on a very funny situation or discussion back then.
 

Cheers to the great friendship Parth and Scarlett share!
Tags > Parth Samthaan, Scarlett M Rose, Scarlett, sultry, Instagram, Splitsvilla 7, winner, Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Star Plus, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, MTV, Friends, friendship goals, BFF,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman...

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman grace Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

past seven days