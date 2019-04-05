Special fans on the sets of Mere Sai - Shradha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai - Shradha Aur Saburi (Dashami Creations) is a much-loved show. It narrates the story of Sai Baba of Shirdi.



The audiences love the simplicity and teachings of Sai Baba.



The show has completed a milestone of 400 episodes.



Mere Sai has a lot of loyal fans. Recently, the crew of the show received a special surprise. A father and son duo landed on the sets to meet their favourite stars.



The duo hails from Chandigarh and made it a point to visit the sets on their trip to Mumbai.



The cast and crew were elated with the fans’ visit, whereas both father and son were ecstatic to be on the sets and spend time with them.



