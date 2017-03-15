Special tribute to Sridevi in 'Dil Hai Hindustani'

Delhi-based Simran Raj, a contestant on singing reality TV show "Dil Hai Hindustani", paid tribute to Bollywood actress Sridevi with her performance.



The 15-year-old used to dance on "Mere hathon mein nau nau chudiyan hain" ever since she was a little girl. And now she decided to pay tribute to Sridevi by singing the same song.



"Everyone used to gather around me and record videos as I used to perform the song with the whole attire. I feel like I haven't grown up at all, that I am still the princess everyone adores! I feel truly blessed," Simran said in a statement.



The show is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)