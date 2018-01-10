Sphere Origins to roll out a horror show on Discovery JEET

The new GEC Discovery JEET is all set to make its way on Indian television starting 12 February (2018).

The channel has a great line up of shows namely Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh, 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, Mere Papa Hero Hiralal, Khan No 1, Comedy High School, Gabru: Hip-Hop Ke Shehzaade, Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, Man Vs Wild with Sunny Leone and Lucha: Dangal Ke Sultan.

Now, the latest information that has come to our news desk is Sphere Origins’ newest show ‘Rural Myths’ with the channel. The project is a horror episodic based show and will tentatively feature 13 different stories.

One of the episodes will present a bone chilling tale featuring MTV Splitsvilla 3 winner Parag Chadha as the negative lead. Also, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki (Colors) actress Shamin Mannan will play the female protagonist.

According to our sources, Parag and Shamin will be seen playing siblings. The cast and crew are currently in Kashmir shooting for the same.

When contacted Parag, he affirmed doing the show and excitedly mentioned, “This is a show about the places which have some supernatural story to tell. I cannot give out any details but yes, the show and the story is one-of-its-kind and hence I chose to be a part of it."