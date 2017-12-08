Splitsvilla 10 contestant Hritu goes TOPLESS in her latest photoshoot!

Presenting you the exclusive pictures of Splitsvilla 10 contestant Hritu Zee from her recent bold photo-shoot in which she opted to go topless. Have a look on series of pictures below:

Hritu was was born on 22 May 1993 and hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Currently she is staying in Mumbai. he has done her studies form Sarojini Naidu Girls graduate Autonomous College. Many are not aware of the fact that the real name of Hritu Zee is Hritu Zarbade . Hritu Zee is her nick name as well as the stage name.

She gained her fame by applying in the ‘MTV Splitsvilla 10’. In Splitsvilla she had love connection with Mr. India- Akash Choudhry and her ideal match was Aquib.

In a interview with TellyChakkar, she called Rannvijay biased towards the Roadies contestants in Splitsvilla and that is the reason why last three seasons of Splitsvilla has seen only a Roadies contestant as a winner.

We all are aware of the fact that Divya Aggarwal is way too much pissed off on Priyank Sharma and announced that she is breaking up with him. Divya also claims that they had genuine relationship but her co-contestant claims that ‘Priyanak-Divya’ were always fake.

She was quoted as saying, ”Divya is simply banking on Priyank’s popularity. In the same interview with us, she also revealed that Divya's fan following is just because of Priyank. Even in the show, she did not own the appreciation she received, it was Priyank’s brains which got her all the admiration.”

She also claimed that Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma were "very close." and that they were "madly in love" She also went on saying that “All the Lost Boy’s (Vikas Gupta’s Instagram handle) stories are around Priyank Sharma,” to which her Splitsvilla connection Akash added that, “there’s no smoke without fire”.