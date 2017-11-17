The upcoming episode of India’s Next Top Model will be the hottest ever! Not only will the temptress, Malaika Arora give us a major throwback to her hot pole dance in Kaante Maahi Ve by doing a pole dance on the show but the contestants too will be raising the temperature this time around with a hot photo shoot. Contestants will be indulging in what they call, ‘Mandakini Photoshoot’.

As the name suggests, the girls had to be clad in hot white sarees and pose with hot, bare- chested models from Splitsvilla and Roadies, Baseer Ali, Nikhil Sachdeva and Mohit Hiranandani, to name a few. The frenzied chemistry between contestants was worth watching as they posed for the cameras while they got drenched in water.

On being a part of the photo shoot, Mohit Hiranandani said “To be honest , I considered myself a model till I came across this task. Looks easy. But damn it’s difficult. It’s difficult to hold your expression when the water is gushing down on you. And the ladder of rope swings away to glory. But all in all it was fun. A pretty steamy task too. Maybe they knew that the task would be steamy hence the regular supply of water. I think all the girls nailed it. They were so beautiful and all so headstrong about winning the game , it’s amusing in its own way.”