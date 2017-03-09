Splitsvilla contestant in Roadies Rising

Roadies is not only a reality show where you earn respect and fame but you also become a part of the ever growing Roadies family. The show must be over for the contestants but the journey with the show always continues. The fans of the show will be pleasantly surprised as in the upcoming episode, Roadies X1 winner Nikhil will be seen making an appearance during the audition rounds.

To test contestant Shane’s strength, the gang leader Rannvijay will come up with an interesting twist! He calls in Nikhil to do the job. Now you must be wondering, how will Nikhil do that? Well, what most of you don’t know is that, Nikhil is a tattoo artist and also does piercing.

A source from the sets elaborated, “Rannvijay came up with a very interesting idea to test Shane’s ability to endure pain. He called in Nikhil and asked Shane to get his body pierced. The choice was with him as to which body part he wanted to pierce.”

Will Shane pierce his body? Will his test go in vain?