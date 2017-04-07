Splitsvilla fame Martina makes her acting debut with MTV Big F Season 2

Martina Thariyan who had created waves with her stint with MTV Roadies X4 and Splitsvilla will soon be making her acting debut on MTV Big F Season 2. Martina who was one of the finalists on MTV Splitsvilla will now be seen donning an avatar of a hot drummer on MTV Big F.

Martina will be playing the role of Nicky on MTV Big F in an episode based on a Hijabi guitarist. The story revolves around the life of a Hijabi guitarist, Ayesha, played by Shernawaz Jijina, who participates in the Battle of the bands with her band, Karma. Martina is a part of the band and will be shown playing a very outgoing role.

On making her acting debut, Martina said, “This is my first stint with acting and I am so excited about kicking it off with a show like MTV Big F. I will be playing the role of a drummer, Nikcy on the show. I have sported a very grunge style for the role. The character is very outgoing and bold. Basically, she is a go getter.”

The episode will air tomorrow.