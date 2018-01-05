Splitsvilla row: Akshata Sonawane hits back at Hritu Zee’s allegations

Earlier in the day, TellyChakkar reported about the controversial chat between the Splitsvilla Season 10 contestants, Hritu Zee and Akshata Sonawane.



Akshata lashed out at Hritu for texting and asking for work from those who happen to share a professional association with the former. Such was the brawl that the two ladies not only badmouthed but also cussed and swore at each other.



In the exclusive piece that TellyChakkar carried along with the text screenshots of their conversation, we wrote about Hritu’s perspective on the whole fiasco. But as they say - There are two sides to every story and the truth usually lies somewhere in the middle.



So yes, here we bring to you the other side of the story. Obviously, it would be unfair and unjust if we missed out Akshata’s point of view!



Akshata tells, “You can ask any Splitsvillan about this. They all will have stories to tell. She contacts every other participant’s sources and requests them for work. She has gone down to the extent of calling our organizers and questioning them as to why are they associating with other contestants and not her. Hritu bargains about how she can sing and can come on board on a much lower budget than others.”



Akshata also justified her message where she mentioned to Hritu about her sending nude pictures to organizers.



“Many organizers have queried as to why is Hritu sending them nude pictures? They are not educated enough to understand the difference between nude and bold. My point is, if you are doing an event with an organizer you don’t need to send bold pictures to them!

This happened the last time too, where I noticed that within five minutes of me posting an Instagram story with my photographer and makeup artists, she texted them for work. I was really frustrated because this has been happening time and again. Back then also, I had told her to not interrupt and interfere in other people’s professional career.”



In our previous conversation with Hritu, she was perplexed and raised a fairly valid point of how it is not wrong to ask work from organizers.



When we probed Akshata on the same, she shot back, “If you are asking for work, it’s not a problem. However, if you are saying that I can do it for lower budget or free and are pushing yourself at the cost of other’s loss, it is wrong. She has done this with most of the people including Mohit (Hiranandani) and Divya (Agrawal).”



Akshata also had protruding point on Hritu’s claims of being targeted and cornered.



She averred, “She’s faking and acting as if she’s victimized. Organizers approach people based on their popularity. Today Divya and I are getting work because of the popularity we have on social media. I haven’t gone around manipulating and urging people not to approach Hritu for events or such.”



Hritu, in her interview also mentioned that Akshata was pretentious during the special episode of Splitsvilla. “I did not speak to her at all during the episode. I was just being honest and real in the show.”



When probed about her viewpoint on the fiasco and Hritu, Akshata hurled, “She’s just jealous. She has spread this (whole abusing story) to everyone including Splitsvilla’s contestants. I like her as a musician but not as a person. People do not appreciate her conduct and I assume it is because of her behaviour,” she concluded.



