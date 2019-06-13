News

Splitsvilla Season 11 fame Karan Monacha to enter Hamari Bahu Silk

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Jun 2019 05:17 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

We recently reported about actor Zaan Khan’s brother Zeeshan joining the cast of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

(Read here: Zaan Khan’s brother Zeeshan joins him in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk).

Now, the latest update is that Splitsvilla Season 11 fame Karan Monacha will also enter the show soon and will have an interesting role to play.

A source close to the sets revealed, 'Karan’s entry will bring along interesting twists and drama in the show.'

We tried contacting Karan, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

