Splitsville for rumoured couple Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit?

MUMBAI: Relationships in the television industry are very uncertain and rather fickle. Yet another couple’s love story has apparently hit the rocks. We are talking about rumoured couple Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit.



However, the actors have never come out in the in open and declared their love for one another. They have always mentioned that they are ‘just friends’! However, our sources inform us that apparently, problems are brewing between the two. In fact, the matter has escalated to the extent that they have unfollowed each other on their social media handles.



On hearing the news about their split, TellyChakkar happened to check Kushal and Ridhima’s Instagram profile. We were surprised to see that the two have deleted pictures that had them clicked together.



Sometime ago, we had carried a story of Ridhima’s heartfelt wish for Kushal on his birthday.



However, that post does not exist anymore (have a look at this link to check it out: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ridhima-pandit-s-long-and-lovely-wish-birthday-boy-kushal-tandon-190328).



Well, these actions definitely make us wonder if all is well between the two.



On the work front, Kushal and Ridhima were seen together in ALTBalaji’s Hum.