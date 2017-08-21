When Gaurav was on the cover of India's leading men's magazines in 2014, he had 40-30-36 physique, eight pack abs and 16 inch biceps. Look at her today, a picture of willowy glamour, a gamine and graceful young girl who is now busy flaunting her newfound love. The reality show contestant Gauri who was a guy when she was a participant in the series, has fallen head over heels for someone since the past 5 months.

The guy in confab is a Delhi based businessman Parth Vig.

Confirming about the story, Gauri said, “Yes I’m in love with Parth and we are dating each other since 5 months. I met him through a mutual friend. We are like any other couple who go out for movies, hold hands in public.”

Despite the stigma, that Transsexuals have to go through in the country, Gauri has found her lucky charm who is unaffected by her past.

Talking about her man, Gauri affirms, “He is a strong and brave man who loves me a lot and doesn’t care two hoots about my past. He only knows me as a girl and we never talk about my history.”

The bold Gauri is now on cloud nine. Her happiness is evident in her demeanour. Interestingly, it was Parth who proposed the lady during a long drive to Gurgaon.

Ms. Arora had a controversial past which she tried eliminating from her life. The whole Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta fiasco made her talk of the town.

So isn’t it affecting her new life?

“I was a different person that time; whatever mistake has been done is now a thing of the past. I’m not in touch with any one of them,” commented the beautiful lady.

Today, Gauri stands strong as a complete women post her successful Sexual Reassignment Surgery (SRS) in December 2016.

“Parth was the one who made me smile when I was in depression post the SRS,” concluded Gauri.

Well, Tellychakkar wishes the new-born Gauri and his doting guy Parth, a booming bond and cheerful years ahead.