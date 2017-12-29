Spoiler Alert! Archie to DIE in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek

Gear up for another high end drama in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek produced by Parin Multimedia.



Ever since Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) has gained her memory back, Shaurya and her (Karan Vohra) are trying all the possible ways to teach a lesson to Archie (Orvana Ghai).



As we know, Shaurya and Mehek are fooling Archie and making her believe that she is possessed after killing her boyfriend.



Now, in the coming episodes, Shaurya and his family will ask Archie to visit a tantrik who will be none other but Mehek in her disguise avatar.

However, in a shocking development, Archie will realise that it is Mehek who is in the garb of a tantrik. Thus, she will play tricks by throwing chilli powder on everyone’s face. She will later abduct and take Mehek alongwith her to a construction site.



Both Archie and Mehek will get into a cat fight and eventually Mehek will push hard Archie, leaving her scarred. This accident will leave Archie on a death bed.



Is this a new beginning in Shaurya and Mehek’s life or is there a new trouble waiting to knock on their door?