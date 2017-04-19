Spoiler alert: Exciting times ahead in Colors’ Shani

Colors’ popular mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) is beautifully depicting the tale of Samundra Manthan which is one of the most important events when it comes to legends.

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, we have seen how Shani (Kartikey Malviya) is glad to achieved the Amrit but Rahu (Zohaib Siddiqui) made all efforts to take it away.

We now hear that a lot of tussles are to be witnessed between lord Shani and Rahu in the upcoming episodes of the show. Read on –

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will get to see Shani drinking Amrit which will make him amar. He will also insist other devas to drink the Amrit but Shani will have to pay the price for it. Further, Shani will enter the patallok where he will see millions of asuras dead. Rahu will warn Shani that whenever he will lose balance of power, this kind of destruction and slaughter will happen.

Eventually, Shani will realise his fault and will ask the devas to consume Amrit too. He will also take a pledge to end the mishap that he has caused.

What will Shani do now?

We tried reaching Kartikey but he remained busy shooting.

Keep reading this space for more updates.