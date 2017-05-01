Spoiler Alert: Exciting twists coming ahead in Kuch Rang...

When things go right, there is always someone who tries to get it wrong!!!

Yes, the same thing is being witnessed in the ongoing episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams).

Now things are finally going well between Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and their daughter Suhana (Aaliya Shah) is planning to celebrate their anniversary.

On the other hand, Ronita’s (Khushbu Thakkar) mother Tara (Jhumma Mitra) is plotting against the Bose family and especially Sonakshi so that her daughter can get all the rights above Sonakshi in the house.

With all her plans failing, Tara will be coming up with her next game move.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Tara will brainwash Saurabh (Alpesh Dhakan) against his family so that he can stand against his family and fight for Ronita and his rights.”

We tried contacting Jhumma Mitra but she remained unavailable for comments.

When all her plans of poisoning her daughter’s mind have failed for Tara, will this plan of her work?

Let’s see how things unfold in the upcoming episodes.