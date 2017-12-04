Hot Downloads

News

Spoiler Alert: Raavi’s 'cheer-haran' next in Dil Dhoondta Hai!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 06:13 PM

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s Dil Dhoondta Hai produced by Dashami Creations has an attention-grabbing track coming up!

The followers of the show are well aware that Hritu Dudani has entered the show as Sonia and she has already started plotting and planning to end Vishi and Raavi’s blossoming love story. She has been brought in the house by Vishi’s mother, Anjali (Purnima Talwalkar).

To make the storyline more interesting, the makers will introduce a ‘Cheer Haran’ track where Sonia played by Hritu Dudani will create a scene in the chawl such that Raavi will have her saree pulled. Just when the assaulters get excited to disrobe her, Vishi will reach the spot as her knight in the shining armour.

Sources informed us, “This track will be on the lines of the mythological saga of Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’.  The episodes will engage the audience on how Anjali and Sonia plan this and Vishi saves Raavi.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates!

