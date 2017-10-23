Cinevistaas’ popular romantic thriller Beyhadh that airs on Sony TV will soon be going off-air!

The cast and crew wrapped up their shoot yesterday (22 October).

The popular drama has always managed to keep audience’s curiosity at its peak by unfolding lots of unexpected twists and turns in its episodes.

So, now the time is ripe! The show will soon be airing its climax! Needless to say, the viewers are even more curious to know about Maya's (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) fate.

You guessed it right! TellyChakkar has the ending!

Our source informs us, “Maya will die in the finale episode of the series. That's right! The obsessed lover will be shot by none other than Arjun!"

What a fate! We can't help but pity her.

Anyway, Arjun and Saanjh will then be living happily ever after.

For the viewers: It surely is going to be an even more thrilling and gripping episode to watch out for.

Will you guys miss the show? Do share your thoughts with us.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.