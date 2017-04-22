Spoiler alert! Read to know the upcoming twist in Kumkum Bhagya

Waiting to know the upcoming twist in Zee TV's popular drama Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms)?

Then this article will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) get swapped at the wedding mandap.

Yes, Purab (Vin Rana) and Dadi will plot their next plan to stop Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tanu’s marriage.

So how will Purab stop Tanu?

Well, to make his plan successful, Purab will make Tanu unconscious, and lock her in the bathroom in order to get Pragya sit on the mandap.

Will Purab and Pragya succeed in their plan or is there more troubles ready to enter in Pragya’s life?

We buzzed Vin and Sriti but they both remained unavailable to comment.