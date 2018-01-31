Spoiler Alert: Shiv and Parvati to get married again in Vighnaharta Ganesha

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Sony TV’s Vighnaharata Ganesha is all set to give its viewers another treat with their upcoming track. Yes, the coming episode of this Contiloe Entertainment daily is going to be a delight for the audiences.

A little birdie revealed to us that Shiv (Malkhan Singh) and Parvati (Akanksha Puri) will marry each other once again.

As the viewers would know that it’s been a long time since both the deities have been living apart. And the good news is soon they will be together again.

The viewers already know that Parvati left Kailash and became a six year old child. Now the Goddess will grow up and become Devi Katyayni. Consequently, Lord Shiva will visit Parvati and convince her to return to Kailash.

From what we have heard is that the team is soon going to shoot the wedding sequence in a grand way. “It is going to be one of the best tracks of the show,” a source claims.

Are you guys excited to witness the grand wedding celebration of Shiv and Parvati?