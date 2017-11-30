Spoiler Alert: Tara adamant to kill Deep in Ishq Mein Marjawan

Beyond Dreams’ popular thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan that airs on Colors is set to unfold some interesting sequences filled with lots of twists and turns.

In the ongoing episodes of the series, the viewers are already aware about the growing closeness between Deep (Arjun Bijlani) and Aarohi (Aalisha Panwar) that now irks Tara (Aalisha Panwar).

Now we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Tara will be adamant to kill Deep!

Our source informs us that, in the forthcoming episodes of the drama, the viewers will get to witness some interesting twists, where Tara will attempt to kill Deep by stabbing him to death with a knife.

Deep will somehow manage to save him and further the duo will end up having a big argument over Deep falling in love with Aarohi.

Deep will then blame Tara for their relationship taking a wrong turn and ask Tara to change herself before things become worse.

What will Tara do now?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.