Star Bharat’s Sam Dam Dand Bhed has always been high on drama. The high voltage political daily will be witnessing some big tragedy that will keep the audience hooked.

TellyChakkar has learnt it that in the upcoming episodes, the Shakuntalam Production’s venture. As the winners must have seen that Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) was trying to fake romance with Anant (Varun Toorkey). The whole idea behind was to make Mandira’s family believe that she is not dating Vijay (Bhanu Uday).

However in bad turn of events, Anant misunderstands Mandira’s idea and in the process of faking a romance he eventually falls in love with her.

The problems don’t just cease here for Mandira. Taking her relationship with Anant, into consideration Mandira’s family also plans for a roka (engagement). Meanwhile Anant throws a party and invites everyone from the town including Vijay.

A credible source revealed to us that in the party Anant tries to get cozy with Mandira. “He dances intimately with her, while Mandira is confused about what is happening.”

Problems escalate when Anant goes to the extent of proposing her. In front of the presentees, he kneels down and proposes to Mandira with a ring.

Vijay, who also happens to be Anant’s childhood friend, goes to confront the third wheel. During the confrontation, Anant accepts that he loves Mandira, leaving Vijay perplexed.

Sounds like, too much of drama is all set to happen in the political show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.