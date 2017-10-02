TellyChakkar.com has some spoilers for the viewers of Star Bharat’s number one fiction show, Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal.

Well, viewers will soon see some hilarious sequences in the upcoming episodes of the drama. We all know the quirky confusion and situations that Kanhaiya (Maninder) faces and the problems don't really seem to leavehim. We hear that the coming days will see him dealing with a lot more such dramatic moments.

According to our sources, “All the five wives, who have specific qualities, will try to imbibe the qualities of others like the one who is intelligent will try to learn cooking. Similarly, the wife who is not so smart will try to lure Kanhaiya (Maninder) with her intelligence.”

With all the wives trying to imbibe each other’s qualities, there would be too much of confusion. They will also try to steal each other’s look leaving Kanhaiya perplexed.

The Optimystix Productions will also see a hilarious Karwa Chauth sequence. All the five wives will try their best to be the first one to break the fast. However, Kanhaiya will come up with an interesting idea to break all his wives’ fast in one go. The whole sequence will be a laugh riot.

So, gear up of the fun filled episodes!

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such updates.