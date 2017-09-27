Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular daily Naamkarann that airs on Star Plus' is unfolding new twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen how Avni (Aditi Rathore) is trapped in the Rang Mahal while Neil (Zain Imam) will try to rescue Avni and other girls.

Now, we are here to update our readers with some happy news about the upcoming track!

Our source informs us that, the upcoming episodes of the series will have more drama in store that will eventually end on a happy note with a reunion of Avni and Neil. Neil will finally manage to enter the Rang Mahal, fight with the goons and rescue Avni.

On the other hand, there will be a shocking truth for Avni waiting to shatter her to the core. Avni will learn the truth that her brother Amol (Sushant Mohindru) has teamed up with Dayavanti (Ragini Shah) to conspire against her.

