Spotlight 2’s new song is all set to rock the world of digital entertainment​

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Viu and Vikram Bhatt's highly anticipated digital musical series Spotlight 2, which is gearing up for a grand release on 26 January has been creating a lot of buzz in the digital space ever since it went on floors. Directed by Sidhant Sachdeva, the series is touted to be the first digital musical in the country. The show will feature television’s favourite Karan V Grover​ playing a young flamboyant musician who is extremely talented and sees both sides of the spectrum, success and failure.

Today, the OTT service released the trailer of the first song from the series - Beparwah. The song stands as a glaring resemblance on the life of Vicky Verma (played by Karan V Grover) who is enormously talented and the arrogance which has come with it.

Speaking on the song, Karan V Grover said, "Beparwah is our introduction to what Vicky is. That's the peak of Vicky Verma's career; he is at this point only surrounded by adulation, money, love and luck. It showcases his enormous popularity, talent and most importantly the cavalier attitude he has towards others. Beparwah is Vicky and Vicky is Beparwah - radiant yet careless."

Check out the trailer below: