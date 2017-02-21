Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who looks BEST with beard?

Who looks BEST with beard?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Spotted: ‘Leopard’ on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 01:17 PM
It was late in the night at Filmcity!! The romantic ambience on the set of the popular show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was at its peak, with a beautiful scene being shot between the love birds, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). 

Suddenly, there was a non-invited guest on the set, and his very presence got the entire cast and crew in shock!!

Yes, a leopard entered the set and this created a shock wave, especially because the ferocious animal came very close!!

OMG!!

This happened on the set of the popular Director’s Kut show day before yesterday night (19 February). 

The scene was a romantic one, wherein just a night before the Haldi, Kartik and Naira will be desperate to meet each other, and have a date, one last as a non-married couple!!

As per a credible source, “Kartik and Naira were shooting the dance sequence when the animal was spotted. Though not many in the unit did observe its presence, the Director was quick to spot it and immediately announced to the entire cast and crew to stay at their place, and not run for safety on seeing the leopard. The animal walked past them and was visible for some time, after which it quietly walked away.”

OMG!!

When contacted, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik confirmed the news with Tellychakkar.com saying, “I was on my knees shooting for the romantic scene with Naira, when Shivangi started pulling me up in between the shot. The entire crew freaked out. Later, the leopard was spotted again near the vanity. Thankfully, the jawans were alert the entire night. And we walked from one point to another the whole night in groups, so that we all feel safe.”

Guess even the leopard did not want to spoil the ‘romantic’ setup on the set!! Tsk!! Tsk!!

Tags > leopard, on the sets, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top