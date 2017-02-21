Spotted: ‘Leopard’ on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

It was late in the night at Filmcity!! The romantic ambience on the set of the popular show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was at its peak, with a beautiful scene being shot between the love birds, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

Suddenly, there was a non-invited guest on the set, and his very presence got the entire cast and crew in shock!!

Yes, a leopard entered the set and this created a shock wave, especially because the ferocious animal came very close!!

OMG!!

This happened on the set of the popular Director’s Kut show day before yesterday night (19 February).

The scene was a romantic one, wherein just a night before the Haldi, Kartik and Naira will be desperate to meet each other, and have a date, one last as a non-married couple!!

As per a credible source, “Kartik and Naira were shooting the dance sequence when the animal was spotted. Though not many in the unit did observe its presence, the Director was quick to spot it and immediately announced to the entire cast and crew to stay at their place, and not run for safety on seeing the leopard. The animal walked past them and was visible for some time, after which it quietly walked away.”

OMG!!

When contacted, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik confirmed the news with Tellychakkar.com saying, “I was on my knees shooting for the romantic scene with Naira, when Shivangi started pulling me up in between the shot. The entire crew freaked out. Later, the leopard was spotted again near the vanity. Thankfully, the jawans were alert the entire night. And we walked from one point to another the whole night in groups, so that we all feel safe.”

Guess even the leopard did not want to spoil the ‘romantic’ setup on the set!! Tsk!! Tsk!!