Sreejita De, Alka Kaushal roped in for ‘...Krishna'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 06:15 PM

Actresses Sreejita De and Alka Kaushal will be seen in special roles in mythological TV show "Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna".

"Currently, we see a mythological trend in the television industry, where each and every show has its own uniqueness. I am fascinated by the concept of ‘Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna' and I am glad to essay the role of Maa Durga.

"It was altogether a great experience to act like a Goddess with all that grace and especially pure language," Sreejita said in a statement.

The BIG Magic show revolves around the life of Lord Krishna. An upcoming episode will revolve around Lord Krishna and Goddess Durga.

(Source: IANS)

