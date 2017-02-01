Hot Downloads

Sreejita De in; Deblina out of Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

SrividyaRajesh
01 Feb 2017

Star Plus’ upcoming thriller, coming from the stables of Sphereorigins, titled ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ has been making headlines for sometime now!!

The show which will revolve around mystery and intrigue, has already roped in big names Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shaleen Malhotra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Mita Vashisht. 

We now hear of the pretty damsel Sreejita De joining the cast for the role of the parallel lead. 

Yes you heard it right!!

Sreejita, last seen in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tum Hi has been roped in to play the younger sister of Surbhi Jyoti. 

Earlier, actress Deblina Chatterjee was finalized for the role. However, when the earlier lead Shraddha Arya was replaced with Surbhi, the makers had to look for an apt face to play the sister.

As per sources, “Sreejita De has been roped in now. She will have a strong character to portray.”

We buzzed Sreejita, but did not get through to her.

When contacted, Deblina confirmed the news saying, “Yes, it is true that I am no longer part of the show.” 

Our efforts to reach out to Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa were in vain. We also connected to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert. 

Watch this space for more updates.          

 

